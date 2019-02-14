San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller flew to Miami last week and met with free-agent infielder Manny Machado, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It's the second meeting the Padres and Machado have had this offseason and signals a deepening interest San Diego has for the four-time All-Star.

Machado is one of a handful of big-name free agents who remain unsigned with spring training camps already open across the majors.

The Phillies, White Sox and Yankees are among the known teams to have met with Machado already this offseason.

The Padres also have shown interest in free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper, with the sides meeting Jan. 31 in Las Vegas.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported that the Padres and Machado met for a second time last week.