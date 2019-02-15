PEORIA, Ariz. -- Seattle center fielder Mallex Smith will not participate in early throwing and fielding drills during spring training because of shoulder soreness sustained while throwing in January.

"We'll kind of slow-play him," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday. "He got a little overzealous and did a lot of throwing right out of the chute. I think you'll see him swinging in the cage and hitting on the field."

The 25-year-old Smith hit .296 with 27 doubles, 10 triples and 40 steals for Tampa Bay last year in his first full season in the major leagues.

He was acquired in the trade that sent Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer to Tampa Bay on Nov. 8, after the Mariners decided to return Dee Gordon to second base this season.