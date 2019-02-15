CLEARWATER, Fla. -- With spring training underway, Philadelphia Phillies president Andy MacPhail is certain his team is built to win right now.

As for adding someone like outfielder Bryce Harper or third baseman Manny Machado, he's not fueling any speculation.

"There's been no shortage of brainpower devoted to trying to size up players that are available to us and what they bring," MacPhail said. "We are uniquely poised right now because they are some great talents out there. They could go to any club and make a significant difference."

MacPhail said the goal is to win immediately and set up the Phillies to have a long window to compete for championships.

"[Owner] John Middleton wants to win, all of our ownership group wants to win," MacPhail said. "Really, for that matter, all 29 different owners want to win.

"I think the thing that separates John is that if we won this year, he'd want to win just as much next year and the year after that. That why it's important to us to make sure we have enough resources to address future as they evolve from year to year to year."