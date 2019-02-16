DUNDEIN, Fla. -- Reliever John Axford and the Toronto Blue Jays have completed a minor league contract.

If added to the 40-man roster, the 35-year-old right-hander would get a one-year contract with a $1.65 million salary while in the major leagues. In the deal, announced Saturday by Toronto, he would have the chance to earn $1.7 million in performance bonuses based on games.

Axford was 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA in 45 appearances for Toronto last year, striking out 50 and walking 20 in 51 innings.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31, gave up six runs against the Houston Astros in his Dodgers debut on Aug. 4 and broke his right leg eight days later when hit by a comebacker against the Colorado Rockies. He returned Sept. 17, made just one more appearance and did not appear in the postseason.

A veteran of 10 major league seasons, Axford also has pitched for Milwaukee (2009-13), St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015) and Oakland (2016-17).