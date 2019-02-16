Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows up early, rakes in BP

Here's more Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting practice... because... life is good. Video by Marly Rivera (0:22)

After showing up a day early to spring training, the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect couldn't help but make a splash. Expectations for the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero were already set high before Vladdy Jr. hit a combined .381/.437/.636 in the minor leagues last season. With the date of his major league debut still to be determined, fans of the Blue Jays and of sweet swings will just have to settle for seeing him crush in BP and the Grapefruit League in the meantime.

Vlad Jr. heads to the cage; reported today to Jays camp. First full-squad workout on Monday. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/wALjw6ysyi — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019

This is what it sounds like when. Vladimir Jr. smokes the ball during BP... #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/tgmyTjDKjr — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019

ESPN Writer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells me he uses the same bat size as his father, 34 x 32, and made of the same type of wood.