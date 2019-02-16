        <
        >

          Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows up early, rakes in BP

          play
          Here's more Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting practice... because... life is good. (0:22)

          Here's more Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting practice... because... life is good. Video by Marly Rivera (0:22)

          1:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          After showing up a day early to spring training, the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect couldn't help but make a splash. Expectations for the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero were already set high before Vladdy Jr. hit a combined .381/.437/.636 in the minor leagues last season. With the date of his major league debut still to be determined, fans of the Blue Jays and of sweet swings will just have to settle for seeing him crush in BP and the Grapefruit League in the meantime.

          ESPN Writer

          Here's more Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting practice... because... life is good.

          Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer2h ago

          ESPN Writer

          Vladdy BP!

          Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer3h ago

          ESPN Writer

          Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells me he uses the same bat size as his father, 34 x 32, and made of the same type of wood.

          Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer1h ago

          ESPN Writer

          Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Richard Ureña, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all smiles after their first field work of the spring.

          Marly Rivera, ESPN Writer2h ago

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices