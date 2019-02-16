Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows up early, rakes in BP

After showing up a day early to spring training, the Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect couldn't help but make a splash. Expectations for the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero were already set high before Vladdy Jr. hit a combined .381/.437/.636 in the minor leagues last season. With the date of his major league debut still to be determined, fans of the Blue Jays and of sweet swings will just have to settle for seeing him crush in BP and the Grapefruit League in the meantime.
Guess whoooooo....? Like father like son! The @VladGuerrero27 smile! https://t.co/91aYOnPUwO pic.twitter.com/t0DF5LjXTf— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
Vlad Jr. heads to the cage; reported today to Jays camp. First full-squad workout on Monday. #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/wALjw6ysyi— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
Vladdy trabajando en el terreno #SpringTraining #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/w2mjqDh3aS— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
As and you shall receive: more Vladdy! #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/VJGXabaxeK— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
Here's more Vladimir Guerrero Jr. batting practice... because... life is good.
This is what it sounds like when. Vladimir Jr. smokes the ball during BP... #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/tgmyTjDKjr— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
I see your Tebow BP... and I raise you. No contest. #Vladdy #BlueJays #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/zUekI3DmTL— Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 16, 2019
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells me he uses the same bat size as his father, 34 x 32, and made of the same type of wood.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Richard Ureña, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. all smiles after their first field work of the spring.