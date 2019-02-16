Sabathia on retiring: 'It's time to be around my family' (1:16)

TAMPA, Fla. -- CC Sabathia, the husky left-hander who is entering his 19th major league season, formally announced Saturday that he'll be calling it quits at the end of 2019.

"I just wanted to make this announcement that 2019 is my final season," Sabathia said at the start of his news conference at the New York Yankees' spring training complex.

The 38-year-old made his retirement plans official in a room filled with family, friends and teammates. Numerous Yankees who have already reported to spring training were present.

Sabathia's retirement comes after he spent recent seasons adjusting his pitching style in order to continue being effective. A noted high-strikeout flamethrower when he first debuted for the Cleveland Indians in 2001, Sabathia has been more of a finesse pitcher the past few years.

Injuries, noticeably flare-ups with arthritic inflammation in his right knee, have also slowed Sabathia since 2014.

Despite that, the strikeouts have still come. He's just 14 strikeouts away from joining the 3,000-strikeout club. He's also four wins away from becoming the 14th player with 3,000 career strikeouts and 250 career wins.

"Between his knees, you just [wonder] how much longer can this go. Then he just follows it up with another he-finds-a-way type of year," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. "And I'm hoping he finds a way this year."

Cashman and the Yankees re-signed Sabathia to a one-year contract in November.

"CC has been a great ambassador for our game, and we are proud that he has represented our organization for the past decade," Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. "His competitive spirit is matched only by his devotion to family and his relentless philanthropic pursuits. CC has always been a pillar in our clubhouse, and we look forward to him further cementing his impressive legacy this season and contributing to our championship goals."

Just before Christmas, Sabathia was unexpectedly forced into undergoing a heart procedure after complaints of short breath after a throwing session at Yankee Stadium. He has since been cleared to return to baseball activity, although he hasn't yet thrown off a mound.

Before signing with the Yankees in 2009, Sabathia pitched for Cleveland and spent half a season with the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I had the pleasure of competing against CC and also with him, and have always considered him one of my favorite teammates," former Yankees shortstop and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter said in a statement. "... CC embodies what it means to be a professional athlete and has been an incredible ambassador for baseball. He has an unwavering commitment to success on the field and an even greater desire to give back through his foundation work off the field."