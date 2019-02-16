The San Francisco Giants have reached a deal to bring 31-year-old free-agent outfielder Cameron Maybin to camp as a non-roster invitee, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Maybin has played for nine teams over the course of his 12-year major league career, including the 2017 World Series champion Houston Astros.

He played last season with Miami and Seattle, where he hit .251 and .242, respectively.

Giants position players report to spring training Sunday, ahead of Monday's first full-squad workout at Scottsdale Stadium.

The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.