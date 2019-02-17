Marcus Stroman expressed frustration with the direction of the Toronto Blue Jays, saying he wants a long-term deal with the team but that front-office officials aren't returning the interest.

"Mentally, I'm ready to perform, wherever it may be," Stroman told reporters Sunday. "I want to play here. I've been wanting to play here for a long time. I've been waiting to sign a long-term deal. I've been offered nothing.

"There's no one that embodies the city of Toronto more than me. And you're not going to find guys who want to come in and embody the city of Toronto because it's just not natural."

However, multiple reports following Stroman's comments disputed that the right-hander hasn't received a multiyear offer.

Stroman, 27, said he now feels a responsibility to help his younger teammates but noted the Blue Jays also need more of a veteran presence.

"I still think we just need to mix in some pieces, some moves just around the roster to kind of bolster our roster, whether it be in the pen, whether it be another starter, some position players," Stroman said.

"I think it's pretty sad that the game is losing the ability to put these veteran presences in the clubhouse. I don't think people understand how valuable those guys in the game are."

Stroman is coming off a 2018 season in which he went 4-9 with a 5.54 ERA while missing time with a shoulder injury and a blister on his pitching hand.

One young player Stroman is excited to get on the major league roster is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

"I'm a pitcher, I'd love to see my guy hitting homers every inning," Stroman said. "Yes, we're a young team. We need to perform. I know everybody who's here now is doing everything they can in their power to go out there and perform, I hope everybody in this organization is doing the same. I hope they're putting us on the field with the best team possible to go out there and compete against the Yankees and the Red Sox on a consistent basis."

On Thursday, general manager Ross Atkins said the Blue Jays have no firm timeline for when Guerrero will join the big league club.