PEORIA, Ariz. -- Left-hander Aaron Loup and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $1.4 million, a deal that includes a team option for 2020.

Loup gets a $1.2 million salary this year under the agreement announced Sunday. San Diego's option is for $2 million with a $200,000 buyout.

He can earn an additional $800,000 annually in performance bonuses based on appearances.

A 31-year-old reliever, Loup had a 4.54 ERA in 59 games last year for Toronto and Philadelphia, which acquired him July 31. He struck out 44 and walked 14 in 39 2/3 innings.

Loup came up to the major leagues with Toronto in 2012 and is 12-20 with a 3.49 ERA and six saves in 378 relief appearances over seven seasons.

To clear a roster spot, San Diego transferred right-hander Garrett Richards to the 60-day injured list.