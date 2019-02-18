Pitch clocks coming to spring training games

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Pitch clocks are coming for spring training games.

Looking to speed the pace of play in baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred says pitchers will have 20 seconds to deliver to the plate when teams play exhibition games in Arizona and Florida beginning this week.

The intention is to get players and umpires accustomed to the clock in the event Major League Baseball makes the rule change for the upcoming regular season.

Manfred has the authority to implement a pitch clock in the regular season this year without the players' consent but says he wants to come to an agreement with the players before any action is taken.

After the 2016 and 2017 seasons, players rebuffed management's proposal for a pitch clock.

Speaking at spring training media day in Florida, Manfred says the rules involving the clock will be "phased in" and won't start immediately with ball and strike calls. But there will be a functional clock in Grapefruit League and Cactus League games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.