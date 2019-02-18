        <
          Giants manager Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season

          2:50 PM ET
          • ESPN

          San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has announced he will retire after the 2019 season.

          Bochy, 63, has been the Giants' manager since 2007 and has guided them to three World Series championships, in 2010, '12 and '14.

          Before that he managed the San Diego Padres from 1995 to 2006. He took them to the World Series in 1998, where they lost to the Yankees. He was named Manager of the Year in 1996.

          In 24 years as a manager, he has a record of 1,926-1,944. His victory total ranks 11th on the all-time list.

          Bochy played nine seasons in the big leagues as a catcher for the Astros, Mets and Padres.

