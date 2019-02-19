GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Hours after Manny Machado agreed to a $300 million, 10-year deal with San Diego, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the slow free-agent market is "a little much ado about nothing if in fact those players all sign at the end of the day."

Five things to know about Machado's deal As Manny Machado signing with the Padres sinks in, here are five facts about the deal that will blow your mind -- or at the very least impress your friends: 1. Machado's $300 million deal is the largest ever for a free agent in American sports history, surpassing A-Rod's 10-year, $275 million deal. 2. By adding Machado at $300 million after signing Eric Hosmer for $144 million last winter, the Padres have spent more on two players than they did in their previous 25 offseasons combined. 3. Machado was a free agent (113 days) longer than he was a Dodger (102 days). 4. Machado was an All-Star starter in 2018. Who was the last Padres position player to start a Midsummer Classic? That would be Tony Gwynn in 1998. (Though we should note that Wil Myers got the hometown start at DH in 2016.) 5. The Padres signed Machado on Feb. 19, 2019 -- exactly one year to the date after they inked Hosmer last winter.

Bryce Harper, Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel remain on the market just ahead of the start of spring training games this weekend. Manfred said if the top free agents make deals, "it's kind of no harm no foul."

Manfred said at a news conference Tuesday he would like the sport to be able in five years to consider adding a pair of expansion teams in the U.S., Canada or Mexico, and that having 32 clubs possibly could lead to discussion of possible geographical realignment a changes to the postseason format.

He says of criticism over the market from players and union head Tony Clark: "I would urge Tony and the players to save what they had to say for the bargaining table."