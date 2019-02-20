Major League Baseball is putting new rules in place this season to guard against high-tech sign stealing, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming an SI.com report.

After several incidents of alleged stealing of catchers' signs last season, including during the postseason, commissioner Rob Manfred had promised to have new directives in place this year to curtail the practice.

MLB already had a rule in place that prohibited sign stealing from any place other than a runner on second base. That rule would now be updated to include measures that address the use of new technology to gain an advantage on opponents.

Among the new rules, according to the SI.com report, would be:

A ban on in-house outfield cameras from foul pole to foul pole.

Live broadcasts limited to each team's designated replay official, who in turn will be monitored by a security expert.

Having all other TV monitors, such as those in the clubhouse and bullpens, on an eight-second delay.

Penalties for violation of the rules would include the forfeiting of draft picks and/or international spending money, according to the report.