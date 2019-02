The Detroit Tigers and veteran infielder Josh Harrison have agreed to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Athletic was first to report the deal Wednesday.

Harrison, a two-time All-Star, became a free agent when the Pittsburgh Pirates declined a $10.5 million option on his contract in November.

Harrison, 31, had spent his entire eight-year career with Pittsburgh, batting .277 with 52 home runs.