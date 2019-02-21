Stephen A. Smith has a problem with Manny Machado's 10-year deal with the Padres because he isn't a "box office" player who can sell himself. (2:18)

Manny Machado was at Petco Park on Wednesday, a good sign for the San Diego Padres, who have agreed with Machado on a 10-year, $300 million contract that's only pending the results of a pair of physicals.

Replicas of what will be Machado's No. 13 jersey were also at Petco Park on Wednesday -- at least until the Padres were notified they were for sale.

Informed the company that runs the store for the team was selling the jerseys before the signing is finalized, the team quickly required they were pulled from the floor, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The paper said it was unknown whether any of the jerseys had been sold before sales were halted.

Machado was in town to take his physical for the team on Wednesday, and he will take a second physical on Thursday for the company that will insure the Padres on the contract.

Padres officials said ticket sales and inquiries have surged since the agreement was reported, according to the Union-Tribune.

Jerseys will likely be big sellers, as well -- once they are officially available.