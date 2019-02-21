FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo has died after collapsing at the team's spring training ballpark.

The newspaper said Cafardo had an embolism Thursday and Red Sox medical staff was unable to revive him.

He was 62.

The Red Sox said in a statement Thursday that the team was "saddened" by Cafardo's death.

"For over three decades, Nick was a fixture at Fenway Park and throughout ballparks across the country," the statement read. "His coverage was as consistent as the game itself. His opinions on the Red Sox and the most pressing issues facing Major League Baseball were a constant, particularly through the prominent Sunday baseball notes column in the Boston Globe.

"The Cafardo family will always be a part of the Boston baseball family, and the Red Sox will honor Nick's legacy at the appropriate time."

Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 and covered the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in time for the team's first NFL championship in 2001. He returned to baseball and has covered the Red Sox and the major leagues for the past 15 years.

He was covering spring training on Thursday when he collapsed on a sidewalk outside the Red Sox clubhouse. The paper said it was his day off but "Cafardo's love of baseball and commitment to his craft compelled him to report to JetBlue Park.''

"Nick was one of the best people to ever walk through our doors -- generous with his time and insights, immensely knowledgeable, deeply devoted to the Globe,'' Globe editor Brian McGrory said. "He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled.

"For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.