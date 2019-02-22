Versatile Marwin Gonzalez has agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, league sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

The deal, which is worth $12 million this season and $9 million in 2020, is pending a physical.

Gonzalez, who played every position for the Houston Astros in 2018 except pitcher and catcher, was an invaluable sparkplug during the Astros' rise to success, with manager A.J. Hinch calling him "my Swiss Army knife."

The switch-hitting Venezuelan played a career-high 145 games this past season, hitting .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs. He played mostly in left field and at the middle infield positions, with George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa all missing time this season due to injuries.

"He's a unique player because I can put him anywhere," Hinch said of Gonzalez this postseason. "At any given point on any team, this guy can literally play six positions every day. ... As I've said before, he's the answer to everything. We have a problem, we insert Marwin, and no matter what, he steps up in a huge way."

Gonzalez, who will turn 30 prior to the 2019 season, made $3.725 million with the Astros in 2018 -- his seventh season with the team. For his career, he has a .264 batting average with 76 home runs and 292 RBIs.

He saved his best hitting for the pennant race. After posting a .660 OPS through July, González registered an .875 OPS from August on, the third-best mark on the team. He led Houston in the postseason with 9 RBIs and was second to Springer in batting average (.333), hits (11), home runs (2) and total bases (19).

"Being able to pick his brain the past two years has been beneficial for me because we've always had that role player," Astros utilityman Tony Kemp said. "You're in there, you get hot, and then you have to sit for three games. Being able to talk with Marwin, he's one of my favorite guys in the clubhouse just because he brings that passion to the game every day. I can't say enough good things about him."

ESPN's Marly Rivera contributed to this report.