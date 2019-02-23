The St. Louis Cardinals have signed outfielder Jose Martinez to a new two-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

Martinez, 30, led the Cardinals with a .305 batting average and 163 hits last season. He was also second on the team with 83 RBIs.

"Jose has been a key contributor to our team since his acquisition in 2016, and we're pleased to announce this new two-year deal," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in a statement. "Jose has proven to be a key member of our roster and he is someone who brings high energy and passion for our team and its fans."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Martinez would have been eligible for arbitration after the season. He won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season.