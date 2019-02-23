New York Mets infielder Jed Lowrie on Saturday said he's unsure of when he'll be able to resume baseball activities after being diagnosed with a left knee capsule sprain.

"I want to be out there with the guys on Opening Day, but we need to make sure this is right and it doesn't linger," Lowrie told reporters Saturday at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "... There's no real timetable right now."

Lowrie said an MRI came back negative and showed "no major damage, so it's good news." He said the plan was to "treat, strengthen and progress accordingly."

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Friday that Lowrie's injury was "nothing serious" and that he'd likely be ready for Opening Day.

The 34-year-old Lowrie provides valuable depth because he can play second base, shortstop and third base. An 11-year veteran, he played 153 or more games in each of the past two seasons for Oakland.

New York envisions Lowrie seeing plenty of playing time, useful to get days off for 36-year-old Robinson Cano and 33-year-old Todd Frazier. With Lowrie's status being unsure, Jeff McNeil could also be in the mix.

The Mets open their Grapefruit League slate against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.