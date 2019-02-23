Clayton Kershaw says now is a good time for him to rest, as he recently said a bullpen session "didn't feel right." (0:28)

Kershaw says it's 'best' to takes a few days off (0:28)

The Los Angeles Dodgers say ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is expected to resume his regular throwing program next week.

Editor's Picks Dodgers' Kershaw taking time off from throwing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says "no one is alarmed or worried" about Clayton Kershaw taking a few days off from throwing.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw was feeling better.

Roberts gave Kershaw a chance to "reset" after two spring outings on the mound. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he "just didn't feel right" after a live batting practice session Monday and a bullpen Wednesday.

"Just taking a few days," Kershaw said Friday, repeating the phrase often. "I'm not going to be super specific right now, but I should be playing catch here in the next few days and just kind of go from there. It's super early. Just want to make sure things are right."

Kershaw has dealt with back injuries the past three seasons and a shoulder injury last year. This week, Roberts announced Kershaw as the Opening Day starter to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28 at Dodger Stadium.

"Right now, we're going to stick with the same program and see how he feels," Roberts said. "I know talking to him, he feels better physically. When the training staff decides that we can ramp things back up, we will do so."

Roberts stressed Friday that Kershaw's back was not the issue, calling it "just an arm kind of thing."

The 30-year-old Kershaw signed a three-year, $93 million contract in November after going 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 26 starts last season.

Dodgers pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, who has been rehabbing from back surgery, could only watch video of Kershaw's live batting practice session and could tell something wasn't right.

"I actually had a premonition after his throwing live," Honeycutt said Saturday, his first day in Dodgers camp. "He didn't sound great that day. I know it's a very frustrating time for him right now."

Honeycutt was glad to be back at work for the first time since undergoing back surgery Feb. 12. Bullpen coach Mark Prior has been overseeing the pitchers while Honeycutt was sidelined and provided updates.

"Kersh is going to power through whatever," Honeycutt said. "It wasn't like you saw anything that jumped out of the video that would say, 'Whoa, something's not right.' What he's going through, I think, is a feel, it's a feeling of the throws being proper, and it's not that you see something mechanical that's the issue. It's more just what's going on inside the joint right now."

Information from ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and The Associated Press was used in this report.