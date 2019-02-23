Coley Harvey reports on how Aaron Hicks has still not gotten over the Yankees being eliminated by the Red Sox in the ALDS. (0:33)

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Four months have passed, but one New York Yankees outfielder is still bugged by a playoff loss that sent his team to an early exit last fall.

"I'm still not over it," Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks said Saturday. "I'm not over it until we win."

Hicks made the comments during the middle of the Yankees' spring training opener at the Boston Red Sox's JetBlue Park after being asked how long it took him to get over the American League Division Series defeat.

Although Saturday's game was an exhibition that featured only one of Boston's regular players -- Rafael Devers -- it was the first between the two clubs since Boston's series-clinching 4-3 win in the Bronx in Game 4 of the ALDS in October.

A couple of weeks later, the Red Sox won their ninth World Series.

"I want to win a World Series," Hicks continued. "I'm tired of losing. We've come so close, but I'm tired of saying we came close."

The seven-year veteran, who Yankees manager Aaron Boone earlier Saturday called "maybe the most underrated player in the game," has been to the postseason twice. Before last year's ALDS loss, Hicks was part of the 2017 Yankees' AL Championship Series defeat at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

Hicks apparently isn't the only Yankee entering this season motivated by the postseason disappointments.

"We've come in a little bit more hungry," second-year second baseman Gleyber Torres said.

Before being taken out after 3½ innings in the spring training game, Hicks went 1-for-2 with a double, and Torres launched a deep first-inning solo homer to center.

The Red Sox ended up taking the rematch, beating the Yankees 8-5.