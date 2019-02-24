BRADENTON, Fla. -- Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa suffered a right hamstring strain in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mesa pulled up and grabbed his hamstring while trying to beat out a ground ball in the sixth inning Sunday.

The Marlins told reporters that Mesa is day-to-day and will be examined by a doctor Monday morning.

"I was running very fast to break the double play and I felt pressure in my leg,'' Mesa said through a translator. "Obviously, there was a small amount of pain, but I felt more pressure than pain in the muscle and hopefully I'll be back very soon.''

Miami signed the Cuba native to a $5.25 million bonus last October. Mesa, 22, had not played in a game in nearly two years following his defection from Cuba.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.