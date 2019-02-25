        <
          Aaron Hicks agrees to 7-year, $70M extension with Yankees

          8:29 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Hicks have agreed to a seven-year, $70 million contract extension, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

          The deal, which will start this year, was first reported by the YES Network. The Yankees are expected to officially announce the extension later Monday, according to the YES Network.

          Hicks, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, is coming off his best career year, when he batted .248 with career highs of 27 home runs and 79 RBIs.

          The switch-hitting center fielder has emerged as a valuable player for the Yankees, with manager Aaron Boone recently referring to him as "maybe the most underrated player in the game."

          Hicks, 29, is a career .236 hitter in parts of six seasons with the Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

