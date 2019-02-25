The New York Yankees have signed Aaron Hicks to a seven-year extension that will keep the outfielder under contract through the 2025 season.

Editor's Picks Hicks on ALDS loss: 'I'm not over it until we win' New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks said he is still not over his team's postseason loss to the Red Sox, as the two rivals squared off in their first meeting since Boston's series-clinching Game 4 win in October's ALDS.

The deal, announced Monday, also includes a club option for the 2026 season. The Yankees did not disclose financial terms, but Hicks will make $70 million over the first seven years, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

"He's a big part of this team and a big part of our success ... I always love playing by him," said Yankees OF Aaron Judge. "To hear he got seven years, we'll be playing together for a long time."

The deal, which will start this year, was first reported by the YES Network.

Hicks, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, is coming off his best career year in 2018, when he batted .248 with career highs of 27 home runs and 79 RBIs.

The switch-hitting center fielder has emerged as a valuable player for the Yankees, with manager Aaron Boone recently referring to Hicks as "maybe the most underrated player in the game."

Hicks, 29, is a career .236 hitter in parts of six seasons with the Yankees and Minnesota Twins.