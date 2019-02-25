The New York Yankees have named former star pitcher Andy Pettitte as a special adviser to the general manager.

The team made the announcement Monday, although it is unclear what Pettitte's role will be within the organization.

Pettitte, 46, spent 15 years with the Yankees and helped them win five World Series titles.

The left-handed Pettitte retired after the 2013 season as the Yankees' all-time leader in strikeouts (2,020). He also is tied with Whitey Ford for the franchise lead in games started (438) and is third in wins (219) and innings (2,796 1/3).