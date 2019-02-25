The Colorado Rockies and manager Bud Black have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

The deal, which will keep Black under contract through 2022, was announced Monday by Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich.

Black, who is entering his third season in Colorado, has managed the Rockies to back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time in franchise history. He is 178-147 in his two seasons with the Rockies.

Black, 61, also served as the San Diego Padres' manager for nine years before taking the Colorado job before the 2017 season. He was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2010 after managing San Diego to a 90-72 record and a surprising second-place finish in the NL West.