PEORIA, Ariz. -- Yusei Kikuchi felt the nerves Monday that would normally accompany taking the mound in front of tens of thousands of fans in a major ballpark, not the few thousand who showed up for a spring training game in the desert.

"I've been pitching in Japan for the last nine years and I wanted to test what I was doing in Japan against major league hitters and I wanted to see how they reacted," Kikuchi said through an interpreter. "So I was really kind of excited and also nervous about that."

Kikuchi made his debut for the Seattle Mariners throwing two innings against the Cincinnati Reds in a start that featured a little bit of everything, from moments of dominance, to his defense letting him down, to Kikuchi working out of a jam.

Seattle Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi was most pleased that he struck out Cincinnati's Joey Votto during his spring training debut on Monday. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

It was a lot for a two-inning debut, but the Mariners were pleased with what they saw.

Kikuchi's most notable at-bat was his lone strikeout, when he tied up Joey Votto on a deceptive 2-2 curveball that left the veteran slugger waving unsuccessfully. While Kikuchi has a fastball in the mid-90s, his breaking pitches and ability to hide the ball in his windup add to the challenges of facing the lefty.

"It's spring training and I'm sure he's tuning up his swing as well but to strike out someone the caliber of Joey Votto, a hitter of that caliber, I'm really happy about the result of today," Kikuchi said.

The rest of the outing forced Kikuchi to do a little bit of everything. He had to scamper off the mound to cover first base on a groundout by Yasiel Puig. And he faced the challenge of traffic on the bases after a rough second inning that featured a leadoff walk, two errors and giving up two runs -- although both were unearned.

Kikuchi threw 29 pitches with 19 strikes, the first step in a transitional season.

"Obviously, when you're up on the mound you want to shut them down one, two, three when you're up there but after I let some guys on today I think I was able to keep my pitch count low and get some double-play balls so I'm happy with what I did," Kikuchi said.

The first outing for Kikuchi was documented from every angle by Asian photographers following his every move, from his warm-up in the bullpen to the scrum after his outing with dozens of reporters.

Seattle wants to limit Kikuchi's innings during the regular season and make the first-year transition from pitching in Japan less arduous. But the Mariners also need to build up Kikuchi so he is ready to take on a starter's load when his innings won't be limited.

Kikuchi said he hadn't been told what comes next, but he's likely to get his second start sometime this weekend.

"It's my first start and I felt really good throwing the ball. Going into the game I was a little nervous, obviously, but it ended up well," Kikuchi said.