Long Beach officials have reached out to the Los Angeles Angels about the possibility of the team moving and playing in a new stadium on the city's waterfront, Mayor Robert Garcia said.

"We are in the early stages of our due diligence and are exploring a variety of options for this property," Garcia told the Long Beach Post on Monday. "We have approached the Angels to express our interest and discuss the possibilities of this opportunity."

The property is a 13-acre lot in downtown Long Beach that was a longtime host for the Ringling Bros. Circus, hence its nickname, the "elephant lot."

The Angels have been playing in Anaheim's Angel Stadium since 1966, making it the fourth-oldest ballpark in the major leagues, and they have made it clear that they want a new facility.

In October, they opted out of their lease with Anaheim so they wouldn't be locked in through 2029, a move that means the upcoming season might be their last at Angel Stadium.

In January, the City of Anaheim voted in favor of a one-year extension to the stadium lease, giving both sides more time to come up with a long-term solution. The Angels are now scheduled to play in Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, through the 2020 season.

The team is expected to continue exploring potential new homes throughout Southern California, but renovating the current stadium or building a new one in Anaheim is also on the table.