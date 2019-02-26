SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Infielder Logan Forsythe has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will be at major league spring training.

The addition of Forsythe on Tuesday provides infield depth. Chase d'Arnaud and Christian Lopes, also in camp on minor league deals, are both sidelined with strained oblique muscles.

If on the 40-man roster, the 32-year-old Forsythe would make $2 million while in the majors. Primarily a second baseman, he has played all four infield spots and also in the outfield.

Forsythe split last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins, and has also played for Tampa Bay and San Diego in his eight big league seasons. He has a .248 career batting average with 63 homers and 266 RBIs in 857 games.