        <
        >

          Marlins prospect Mesa has hamstring strain

          2:35 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          JUPITER, Fla. -- Miami Marlins outfield prospect Victor Victor Mesa has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and reassigned to minor league rehabilitation, a setback in the development of the highly regarded Cuban defector.

          Mesa underwent an MRI after being hurt Sunday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He had been expected to play a lot for the Marlins in spring training before heading to the minor leagues to start the season.

          Mesa was rated baseball's top international prospect when the Marlins signed him for a $5.25 million bonus last October. Going into spring training, he had not played in a game in nearly two years.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices