Source: Cards, Mikolas agree on $68M extension

The St. Louis Cardinals and ace pitcher Miles Mikolas have agreed on a four-year extension worth $68 million, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The deal, which is expected to be announced later Tuesday, was first reported by The Athletic. The extension will begin in 2020 and run through 2023, according to reports.

Mikolas, 30, is entering the second year of a two-year, $15.5 million deal.

Mikolas emerged as one of the National League's best pitchers last season after spending the previous three seasons playing in Japan. The right-hander went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts last season, tying for the league lead in wins.

Mikolas, a first-time All-Star last year, is 22-10 with a 3.61 ERA in parts of four seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Padres.