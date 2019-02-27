        <
          Cora: Red Sox member has 'family emergency'

          10:52 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says a member of the team is dealing with a "family emergency" without disclosing further details.

          Cora's comments were preceded by the Red Sox canceling media availablity for the rest of the team. No details about the emergency or the player affected have been released.

          David Price appeared to address the situation in a tweet Wednesday morning.

          The Red Sox are scheduled to play a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. ET.

