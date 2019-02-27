Sources: Giants have 2nd meeting with Harper

The San Francisco Giants held a second meeting with free-agent slugger Bryce Harper in Las Vegas on Tuesday, ESPN has confirmed.

Giants CEO Larry Baer and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi were in the meeting with Harper and his agent, Scott Boras, according to the Mercury-News, which was first to report the meeting.

Bryce Harper is looking for a deal in excess of 10 years and $300 million. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple reports, the Giants discussed the possibility of a 10-year contract with Harper. NBC Sports Bay Area first reported that detail.

Harper, 26, is looking for a deal in excess of the 10-year, $300 million contract the Washington Nationals reportedly offered him at the end of the regular season.

In the past week, Harper has met with Philadelphia Phillies managing general partner John Middleton on Friday and Saturday and a contingent from the Los Angeles Dodgers that included president Stan Kasten, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and manager Dave Roberts on Sunday.

The Phillies are prepared to sign Harper to the long-term deal he is seeking. The Dodgers are interested in a short-term deal, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

Harper and the Giants also met in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. Other teams known to have met with Harper this winter include the Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres and the Nationals, with whom Harper spent the first seven seasons of his career.

The former National League MVP batted only .249 with the Nationals in 2018 but had 34 home runs and 100 RBIs and came on strong after the All-Star break.