Nimmo makes himself sick with home cooking

Spring training has seen its share of weird injuries -- players sidelined by tripping over sprinklers or toweling their head too hard or throwing out their gum.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo added a new one on Wednesday. Nimmo was sidelined by food poisoning, brought on by eating undercooked chicken he had prepared himself.

"I guess he cooked some chicken and didn't know how to cook or something," manager Mickey Callaway said. "He was throwing up all night. So, we're going to have to teach him how to cook so he doesn't miss any more games."

Nimmo, 25, was a surprise for the underachieving Mets last year, batting .263 with a .404 on-base percentage, hitting 17 home runs and always playing hard.

He had been dealing with a sore throwing shoulder early in camp but was scheduled to make his defensive debut on Thursday. That might be put off for another day.

"He lost a lot of fluid," Callaway said. "I hate to put him out there and pull a hammy or something because he's dehydrated. So, probably unlikely, but we'll monitor him and see when he comes in."