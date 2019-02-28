Social media reaction: Harper has Philly in a frenzy

With the long wait for Bryce Harper's signing over -- and the superstar ending up with the Phillies, social media in Philadelphia (and the rest of the Twitterverse) reacted accordingly, with fans, Harper's new teammates, other Philly athletes and seemingly anyone else with a smartphone weighing in.

Here's a sampling:

YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019

@Bharper3407 welcome to the great city kid!!! Looking forward to having some fun next week in camp and bringing back the winning ways to Philadelphia 🤙🏽 oh and can I get a loan 🤣 #Phillies #MLB #baseball #Harper — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 28, 2019

Bobi, Tobi and Bryci? 🤔 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) February 28, 2019

Let's Goooo!!! Worth the wait https://t.co/HHTqwdWOtf — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) February 28, 2019

Phillies fans leaving work to go get tickets at Citizens Bank Park after Bryce Harper news!!#Phillies ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/B7MxvAbLIp — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 28, 2019

The signing of Bryce Harper changed the city.

This is the beauty of sports.

Fans LINING UP OUTSIDE OF CBP right now?!

I can't even put my excitement into words. pic.twitter.com/HBfO6AgyI0 — Hunter Brody (@Brodes81) February 28, 2019

We lose Nick Foles, but gain Bryce Harper. Typical Philly playing with our emotions. #LetsGoPhils #BeBold — Jennifer Landes Hoffman (@JenAnnaHoff) February 28, 2019

I knew my retirement would free up the Market. #yourewelcomeBryce https://t.co/jCErPHB1ZX — Peter Moylan (@PeterMoylan) February 28, 2019

After signing Bryce Harper, the Phillies are now 12-1 to win the World Series and 6-1 to win the National League.



Only the Dodgers have better odds among NL teams. pic.twitter.com/50hsQvuGo7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2019