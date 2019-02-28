Sources: Norris, Jays agree to minor league deal

Free-agent reliever Bud Norris has agreed to a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The veteran right-hander will join his eighth organization. He spent 2018 with St. Louis, appearing in 64 games and collecting 28 saves to go with a 3.59 ERA.

Norris, who turns 34 on Saturday, could provide some bullpen depth for Toronto if he makes the major league roster. Ken Giles, acquired last season from Houston, is expected to be Toronto's closer.

SiriusXM Radio first reported the deal had been reached.