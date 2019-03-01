Swihart in Boston's lineup day after brother dies

Boston Red Sox catcher Blake Swihart decided to play Thursday, a day after learning that his brother, former New Mexico running back Romell Jordan, had died.
"Romell would have been upset with me if I didn't put on my uniform today," Swihart wrote on Instagram.
Today was very special for myself and my family! Romell would have been upset with me if I didn't put on my uniform today. The support of my teammates, coaching staff, and front office the last couple of days has been tremendous. To honor my brother pre game and stepping into the box with everyone of my teammates at the top step sent my emotions flowing. It was a game that whoever wasn't playing could have already been home, but everyone chose to stay. Truly shows that we are family and will do anything for each other. I'd also like to thank all of the fans and our friends who have reached out to me and my family. The support means the world and acknowledges how special of a man Romell was! From the bottom of my heart, from my family to yours, thank you. ❤️ Romell Lucky Jordan Truly the happiest kid I have ever met!He would always walk into the room with a smile and his energy so contagious! He loved loving people and that made us all better human beings. Whatever he set his mind to, whether it be sports or work, he would never be out worked. If he ever lost he'd challenge you again and again. I love you little bro, the minute you came into my life you changed it for the better and I thank you for that! I promise to take everything you have taught me and apply it everyday in life! I will always remember the days where I would come home and you were already there waiting for me on my couch. I know that day will come again.
Swihart was in the starting lineup against the Washington Nationals and had an RBI single on a line drive to left in the fourth inning. He came out of the game after the hit, and was embraced by manager Alex Cora and the rest of his teammates in the dugout.
"It's just the kind of person he is," Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts said. "People deal with things in different ways. We're his family, he kind of leans on us. Just happy to see him out playing, getting in and whatnot, and kind of keeping his mind away from that. It's a tough situation, thinking about it and thinking about it all day every day is not good, so it's good for him to kind of get away from it a little bit."
The Red Sox had a moment of silence for Jordan before the game, and Swihart was cheered loudly before his first at-bat.
"Everybody was pulling for him to do something special," Cora said. "It was good for him to play. He was relaxed. Obviously his mind was someplace else, but it was good for him to play."
Cora said that Swihart was going home to New Mexico for services, which are this weekend. Cora said Swihart would return when he was ready.
Jordan was taken in by Swihart's family during his final two years in high school, when he was struggling with family problems. He earned a scholarship to New Mexico, where he rushed for 551 yards with five touchdowns in three seasons.
Jordan, 23, was found dead in a hotel room in Hobbs, New Mexico, on Wednesday morning.