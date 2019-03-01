Upon review, virus, not food, made Nimmo ill

Chicken can go back on the menu at the Brandon Nimmo household, as his wife says a virus, not improperly cooked food, led the New York Mets outfielder to fall ill.

Nimmo had been set to make his defensive debut Thursday, but that was put off with what manager Mickey Callaway initially identified as food poisoning from eating undercooked chicken.

But Nimmo's wife, Chelsea, tweeted Friday morning the true cause of his health issue.

BREAKING NEWS: @You_Found_Nimmo's final test results are in - it was a VIRUS! Cancel all the cooking lessons, he's good! 😂 — Chelsea Jane Nimmo (@chelseajnimmo) March 1, 2019

Nimmo, 25, was a surprise for the underachieving Mets last year, batting .263 with a .404 on-base percentage, hitting 17 home runs and always playing hard. He had been dealing with a sore throwing shoulder early in camp but is expected back on the field once he is feeling better.