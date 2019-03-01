        <
          Royals' Perez injures UCL, to get second opinion

          2:53 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a workout earlier this week, the team announced Friday.

          Perez, 28, will visit specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles next week to get a second opinion on the MRI, which he had Thursday.

          The six-time All-Star and MVP of the 2015 World Series has played in only one exhibition game this spring, serving as the designated hitter on Tuesday.

          Perez had a career-low .235 batting average in 2018, finishing with 27 home runs and 80 RBIs in 129 games. The five-time Gold Glove Award-winner is owed $36 million over the next three years.

