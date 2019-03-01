Phils say 100K tickets sold since getting Harper

Tim Kurkjian puts Bryce Harper's unique career in perspective as he makes the move to Philadelphia for 2019. (2:03)

Bryce Harper had an immediate impact at the Phillies' gate, with 100,000 tickets sold in the first 24 hours since his agreement was first reported, the team said Friday.

Phillies senior vice president of ticket operations John Weber told radio station WIP he thought the number was a record for the team.

"My record it is," said Weber, who has been with the team since 1987. "It was an exciting day. We stayed open until 6:30. We'll be open this Saturday and looking forward to the season."

Opening day is sold out, Weber said. He said the increase included a surge in tickets sold in the right-field area.

He said the team had been prepared for the onslaught for some time.

"Just as everybody has talked about this for four months, we've talked about this for four months," Weber said. "It was almost like a volcano​. We've talked about this forever."