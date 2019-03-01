Padres sign veteran reliever Warren to 1-year deal

The San Diego Padres signed right-handed reliever Adam Warren to a one-year deal on Friday, with a club option for 2020.

The deal is worth $2.5 million, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old was 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 52 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings in 47 relief appearances last season for the Yankees and Seattle, which acquired him for $1.25 million in international signing bonus allocation on the eve of the non-waiver deadline. Warren's season was interrupted by a stint on the disabled list from April 21 through June 3 caused by a strained back.

Warren was traded to the Cubs in December 2015 in the deal that brought second baseman Starlin Castro to New York, then was reacquired the following July along with second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Billy McKinney and Rashad Crawford in the deal that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to Chicago.

Warren has a 26-23 record with six saves and a 3.42 ERA in 298 relief appearances over six big league seasons with the Cubs, Mariners and Yankees, who drafted him in the fourth round of the 2009 amateur draft.

To make room on the roster, the Padres put pitcher Jose Castillo (strained flexor) on the 60-day injured list.