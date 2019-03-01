Giants CEO pushes woman down during struggle

A video shows San Francisco Giants team president and CEO Larry Baer knocking a woman identified as his wife to the ground during a fight over a cellphone Friday.

According to multiple reports, the incident took place at a park in San Francisco.

In the video, published on TMZ Sports, Baer's wife, Pam, screams "Oh my god! No!" while being knocked to the ground as her husband attempts to take the cellphone from her. The video also shows Larry Baer holding that cellphone while walking away.

Baer has been with the Giants since 1996 and has served as CEO since 2012. According to his team bio, he is responsible for the overall day-to-day functioning of the organization. He has been married to Pam Baer for nearly three decades, and they have four children.

ESPN has reached out to the Giants and Major League Baseball for comment. Baer also has not responded to requests for comment from multiple outlets.