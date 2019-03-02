Rangers RHP Farrell struck on jaw by line drive

Texas Rangers pitcher Luke Farrell was taken to a hospital Saturday after being struck on his jaw by a line drive.

Farrell was hit by a shot from San Francisco Giants prospect Jalen Miller in the ninth inning in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The right-hander fell to the ground but walked off the field under his own power, holding a towel to his jaw.

The Rangers told The Mercury News that Farrell was getting treatment at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, but that the severity of Farrell's injury wasn't known.

Farrell, 27, is entering his third MLB season. A reliever, he was 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 20 games for the Chicago Cubs last season.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired Farrell off a waiver claim in September, but he never pitched for them and was designated for assignment. The Rangers acquired Farrell, who is the the son of former big league manager John Farrell, off waivers in January.