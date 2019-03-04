Giants CEO stepping away as MLB investigates

Jeff Passan says MLB will begin an investigation into Giants CEO Larry Baer, after his physical altercation with his wife. (1:14)

San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer will step away from the team as Major League Baseball investigates an altercation between Baer and his wife in which he knocked her to the ground.

The Giants' board of directors announced Monday that it accepted Baer's "request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today."

The board said that the Giants' executive team will manage the franchise's day-to-day operations during Baer's absence.

The incident between Baer and his wife, Pam, was caught on video and published Friday by TMZ Sports. The couple was fighting over Larry's cellphone.

In the video, Pam screams, "Oh, my God! No!" while falling to the ground as her husband attempts to take the cellphone from her. The video also shows Larry Baer holding that cellphone while walking away.

The couple issued a joint statement expressing regret for what happened, and Larry Baer issued a second statement later Friday, apologizing for the altercation.

MLB also announced Friday that it is looking into what happened. MLB's domestic violence policy applies to front-office members, which could lead to discipline for Baer.

Baer was part of the ownership group that bought the Giants in 1992 to keep them in San Francisco. The club won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Baer took over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2012.