Twins tap All-Star Berrios to start on opening day

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jose Berrios will be Minnesota's Opening Day starter, the first such assignment for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced the decision to reporters on Monday, a natural honor for the team's only All-Star last season. Berrios posted a career-best 3.84 ERA last year, his third in the major leagues, with 202 strikeouts in 192 1/3 innings.

When the Twins host Cleveland to start the season on March 28, Berrios will be the youngest Opening Day starter for the team since 24-year-old Brad Radke in 1997. Jake Odorizzi started on Opening Day in 2018, with Ervin Santana taking the honor in 2016 and 2017.