Yankees' Sabathia to serve as ESPN analyst

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst this season, the network announced Tuesday.

Sabathia, who confirmed last month that 2019 will be his final season in the majors, is set to appear on a number of ESPN shows, including SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight. He will also serve as a guest host on ESPN Radio New York's Humpty & Canty show.

"As I begin to look toward the future, I'm excited to have this opportunity with ESPN," Sabathia said in a statement. "With that said, my singular focus is on winning another World Series Championship for Yankees fans and the city of New York."

Sabathia, 38, will be pitching in his 19th major league season in 2019. He is 14 strikeouts away from 3,000 for his career and four wins from 250. If he reaches both marks, he would become the 14th player to do so in MLB history.

He will make his ESPN debut for spring training coverage later this month.

ESPN's Coley Harvey contributed to this report.