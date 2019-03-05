Twins' Sano out until May after foot procedure

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano will miss the start of the regular season and is expected to be sidelined into May after undergoing a procedure Tuesday on his injured lower leg.

Twins executive vice president Derek Falvey told reporters that Sano underwent a debridement procedure on his right Achilles area Tuesday morning at the Mayo Clinic.

Sano will remain in a boot for a few weeks before resuming baseball activities in mid-April, according to Falvey, who hopes that the former All-Star will return to the Twins in May.

Sano initially suffered the injury -- a laceration near his Achilles -- while celebrating his team winning the Dominican Winter League championship.

The Twins said last month that they considered the injury to be a minor issue, but Sano has not participated in any full-squad workouts during spring training.

Sano, 25, had been hoping to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2018 season during which he batted a career-low .199 with 13 home runs in just 71 games.