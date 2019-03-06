Giants' Maybin arrested for DUI in Scottsdale

San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested early Friday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two DUI offenses -- driving while impaired and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

Tests on the scene determined that Maybin's BAC was .127.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation," the Giants said in a statement issued Tuesday. "We do not have any further comment at this time."

Maybin, 31, is a 12-year veteran who was signed to a $1.75 million minor league contract by the Giants on Feb. 16. He played last season with the Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners, batting .249 in 129 games on the season.

Maybin was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Friday because he was speeding and weaving between lanes. The officer who stopped him conducted a field sobriety test, and then a breathalyzer was administered.

According to police, Maybin said he had consumed five glasses of wine but then went to a friend's house and took a nap, and thought he was OK to drive.

Maybin was taken to the police station, cited and released to a taxi. He was given a court date of April 2.