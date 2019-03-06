Yanks' Severino optimistic twinge is 'nothing bad'

TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino still feels "a little pain" in his right shoulder, but he is optimistic that "it's nothing bad," he said Wednesday.

"My strength is the same," said Severino, who suffered a shoulder injury minutes before a scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. "I feel like something pulled."

An MRI late Tuesday afternoon revealed that Severino had right shoulder inflammation. It apparently set in after Severino threw a slider while throwing warm-up pitches at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Severino said he didn't throw another pitch after he felt the twinge.

This was the first time Severino has experienced pain after throwing a slider. He went through a simulation game on a back field last Thursday and made it through with no issues, he said.

Because of the injury, manager Aaron Boone said Severino would be shut down for the next two weeks. Severino will take a cycle of anti-inflammatory medication as he rests his shoulder. He also said he might be given an injection of some sort, but he wasn't sure what it would be or when it would be administered.

The Yankees hope he will be able to resume a throwing program after his two-week break. Boone said it was "highly unlikely" that Severino would start Opening Day as had been planned.

"It's frustrating, because the bad thing about baseball is you don't [always] get to play baseball," Severino said. "This is the game that I love, and I want to be there for the team. It's going to be tough for a little bit, but after that, like I said, it's better it happened now than in midseason or at the end of the season.

"God has a plan for everybody, so it's better now than later."