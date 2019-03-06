Rangers sign closer Leclerc to $14.75M extension

The Texas Rangers have signed closer Jose Leclerc to a four-year, $14.75 million contract extension that includes two club options, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal runs through the 2022 season and could keep the 25-year-old right-hander in Texas through the 2024 season.

First-year manager Chris Woodward tabbed the hard-throwing Leclerc as the team's closer in January.

Leclerc emerged as Texas' most effective reliever last season, going 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 59 appearances. He took over as the Rangers' closer in August after Keone Kela was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates and was dominant down the stretch, closing out the season with 29 strikeouts over 18 scoreless innings.